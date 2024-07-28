Paws Pet Therapy connecting people and puppies with 'the light bulb moment'

THEY'RE man's best friend - and there's nothing that compares to the healing power of a pooch.
That's why, 12 years ago, former registered nurse Sharon Stewart started the charity Paws Pet Therapy as a means to provide a little bit of healing for those most in need.
"Anybody with a loving, basically obedient dog, we train them to do pet therapy visits to hospitals, aged care, mental health facilities, schools, we do lots of work with kids and young people's mental health, and anywhere that there's a need," Ms Stewart said.
"We do offices, we do universities, we do lots of HSC support, or if something happens in the community like a fire or a flood or an accident, we do a lot of community support as well."
And, what started as one location for Paws Pet Therapy has now expanded to many, with 250 active operational sites in Australia.
Now, Ms Stewart is hoping to make Bathurst one of them.
After recently moving to the region, she is looking for volunteers to donate their time to train their pups, and get them up to speed, and up to scratch for the task at hand.
And the task?
Finding a way to lift peoples spirits, in a time when they can't do it themselves.
"Petting a dog or interacting with a dog actually releases all of our feel-good hormones, so that helps in well-being, it helps people maybe feel a little bit better and more like themselves, it makes people happy," Ms Stewart said.
This comes without the clinical nature of standard procedures.
"It was just a nice way of interacting with people, without going into the room to give them pills or take their blood pressure, and an opportunity to sit and chat and get them to open up," she said.
"The dogs really help with that."
Now, every time she volunteers at a hospital, or attends an event, she gets to see what she calls "the light bulb moment."
"In aged care or in palliative care, where they're just sort of sitting there and not interacting with anyone, or just watching the telly - but then they see the dog, and that's the light bulb moment, and that's why we do it," Ms Stewart said.
"It just makes their day."
This moment, is why she is encouraging anybody from Bathurst with an eligible pooch to sign up.
The dogs can be any shape or size, as long as they are not a restricted breed, and are calm and confident around people, with a strong connection to their owner.
Dogs, and their humans are assessed on their suitability before undergoing a training program.
This can be done face-to-face, or via online programming which has been specifically developed for Paws Pet Therapy.
Anybody interested in becoming a volunteer is encouraged to go onto the website, which is www.pawspettherapy.com, call for a chat, and take the first step towards brightening the lives of the vulnerable.
"We really, really need volunteers and we would love to kick off this program in the area," Ms Stewart said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.