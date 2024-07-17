Is Bathurst going to get any respite from this freezing weather?

Yes, it's winter, so cold weather is inevitable.
But the past few days have been freezing.
On Sunday, July 14, the mercury only managed to hit a maximum of 7.7 degrees at the Bathurst Airport, and it was even colder a day later, with a high of just seven.
On Tuesday, the mercury only managed to hit a high of just 6.2.
That was still a bit off the lowest maximum for Bathurst in July, with that record coming back on July 6, 1995, when the mercury hit just a high of 4.3 degrees.
But Bathurst can expected some warmer days ahead.
And when we say warmer, we mean the temperature should hit at least the double digits.
According to Weatherzone, a high of 11 has been forecast for Thursday and 10 on Friday and Saturday.
The city can look forward to an even 'warmer' Monday, with the temperature forecast to hit a high of 14 degrees.
Weatherzone is also forecasting the possibility of rain on Friday and Saturday, but these expected to bring minimal rainfall.
