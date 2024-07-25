Inner Wheel comes together for a changing of the guard

THERE was official business to take care of when the Bathurst Inner Wheel Club came together on July 10, 2024.
It was the date of the club's 62nd annual changeover meeting, where the members welcome a new president as they take over the reins.
Jenny Banfield officially became the new Bathurst Inner Wheel Club president, succeeding outgoing president Judy Newton.
The changeover luncheon was held at the RSL Club, and members were joined by visitors from Blayney, Cowra, Dubbo and Orange Inner Wheel clubs.
The A50 District Committee was represented by Inner Wheel Council member Janet Power, of Blayney, and A50 District chairwoman Barbara Howells, of Dubbo.
Inner Wheel is the largest international women's service club in the world, of which there are around 100 clubs in Australia alone.
The organisation's motto is "Friendship and Service".
