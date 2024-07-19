Hip, hip, hooray for the fun of the Bathurst Winter Festival Kids' Day

ICE SKATING, the carousel, the ferris wheel, the teacups, and even a giant minion; there was plenty of fun to be had by kids of all ages at the Bathurst Winter Festival.
And on Wednesday's at the event, it's all about the littlies.
Wednesday, July 17 was the second Kids' Day of the festival for 2024, with the first one taking place on Wednesday, July 10.
Hundreds of people braved the cold and came out in droves to check out what was on offer.
Dressed in their beanies, jackets and scarves, there was no way they were missing out on all of the action of the day.
There were market stalls and sweet treats, a giant minion and a petting zoo, as well as live entertainment and life-size games.
But, there's plenty of action still to come at the Bathurst Winter Festival, with the popular Pet Parade to take place on Sunday, July 21.
A Western Advocate representative attended the Kids' Day and snapped some photos of the smiling faces at Kings Parade.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.