Will he be there: Saints star fighting to get fit for Bathurst derby appearance

ST Pat's fullback Mitch Andrews looks set to play his first game for the blue and whites in a month, and it's quite the occasion to make a comeback.
Andrews has been battling both pectoral and hamstring issues throughout the his first season with the Bathurst club but is set to start in this round's derby game against the Panthers at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
Across training sessions over the past week Andrews has noticed gradual improvement in his hamstring while an initially troublesome pec problem isn't as bad as first feared.
"I've gotten through training alright," he said.
"I had the pec issue after the [round two] game against Parkes. I think they all thought it was worse than what it was and the physio didn't seem to think it was so bad. Thank God it wasn't.
"The run at training went well but it's always tight. Fingers crossed the cold weather doesn't bring it on."
Those issues cruelly robbed Andrews the opportunity to take on his former club Forbes, in a game that ended in a 26-all draw.
SITTING on the sidelines is never an easy thing to do but it's especially tough when you're fighting to secure your place inside the top eight.
Pat's have won two games and lost once during Andrews' absence.
Reaching finals football is a goal that the Saints have nearly completed, and a win in the derby would just about secure it.
"It's been good to see them get results," Andrews said.
"Hopefully with the local derby this weekend we can get one more."
With four games to go St Pat's hold a three point buffer over ninth-placed Wellington.
What's made the time off the field slightly easier for Andrews to go through is seeing Jackson Brien calling the shots with authority in the fullback role.
"He's played awesome," Andrews said of Brien.
"I think both of the times he's played there he's been man of the match for both of them.
"I could be on the wing this week."
All the Saints fullback wants to see over the coming month is consistency on both ends of the field.
"We've been losing a couple of games that we should be winning. We had a draw against Forbes and just snuck home against Lithgow," he said.
"I think it'd just be good to just get the same team on the field two weeks in a row, and hopefully it can be our strongest team.
"We've still got a couple of boys to come back but we'll deal with that. It's all about the next bloke up, and you know he'll fill the role."
