Bathurst athletes that starred at the Olympics and Paralympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics well underway, the Western Advocate has dived into the archives to explore the careers of Bathurst Olympians and Paralympians.
From cycling, swimming, hockey and soccer, Bathurst has never lacked talented athletes on the world stage.
This is not a comprehensive list, but if there's someone we've missed, please email bradley.jurd@westernadvocate.com.au and we will add them.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to conclude on August 11.
Swimming - 1956 Melbourne Olympics, 1960 Rome Olympics
Born at Bathurst in 1938, Lorraine Crapp was a leading member of the Australian swimming team that dominated the sport at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
Coming into the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, she shared the world 100 metres record with Dawn Fraser. She held six others over longer distances.
In the Olympic 100 metre final, Fraser beat Crapp in a tight finish, with both under world-record time.
In the only other individual women's freestyle event, over 400 metres, Crapp drew away from Fraser after two laps to win easily in Olympic record time.
On the eve of her departure for the 1960 Rome Olympics, Lorraine Crapp married Dr Bill Thurlow, a medical officer attached to the Australian team. She won a silver medal with the 4x100 metre relay team, and retired afterwards.
Equestrian - 1956 Melbourne Olympics (Stockholm)
Growing up on a cattle and sheep property in the Southern Highlands of NSW, Wyatt Thompson was a member of Australia's first ever Olympic equestrian team in 1956.
Thompson, who would later establish the Millah Millah Angus stud near Bathurst, didn't actually compete at Melbourne.
Due to Australia's tough equine quarantine laws, Thompson and the rest of the team had to travel to Stockholm to compete.
The Australian team would ultimately finish fourth, behind the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.
He was inducted into the Equestrian Australia's Hall of Fame in 2012.
He passed away in 2017.
Hockey - 1956 Melbourne Olympics
Known more for his exploits with a cricket bat, Perthville born Brian Booth represented Australia in hockey at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
Australia was pooled with the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Kenya and after finishing joint top with the British, lost 2-1 in a play-off for the semi-finals.
After his exploits in hockey, he returned to first-class cricket in 1957-58 and would hold down a regular position in the state team.
He would play 29 Test matches for Australia.
Booth passed away in May last year at the age of 89, with Bathurst cricket coach Greg Griffith describing him as "one of those great people that you run into during your life".
Hockey - 1976 Montreal Olympics
Ian Cooke was a member of the men's hockey team that won silver at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.
Cooke and he's Australian teammates suffered a 1-0 loss to rivals New Zealand in the gold medal match, with Tony Ineson coverting a penalty in the 42nd minute to secure victory.
Cooke timed his rise to the national team for the Olympics perfectly - the silver medal was the only men's hockey medal won by Australia between 1968 and 1992, despite the team being among the world's best for much of that era.
His brothers Kelvin and Donald Cooke owned the land where the Cooke Hockey Complex stands.
The brothers ultimately sold the land to Bathurst Regional Council and when the complex was opened in the 1980s, it was named in honour of them.
Cycling - 2004 Athens Paralympics, 2008 Beijing Paralympics
Bathurst native Toireasa Gallagher starred at two Paralympic games, serving as the pilot for cyclist Lindy Hou.
She first appeared at the 2004 Athens Paralympics, winning silver as the pilot for Hou in the road race/time trial tandem B1-3, individual pursuit tandem B1-3 and individual pursuit B VI 1-3.
She returned for the 2008 Beijing Paralympics as the pilot for Hou once again, winning bronze in the one kilometre time trial B VI 1-3.
Gallagher still resides in Bathurst and is an active member of the Bathurst Cycling Club.
Cycling - 2004 Athens Olympics
Bathurst's Mark Renshaw made his Olympics debut at 21-years-old.
Renshaw, who competed in the Tour de France from 2008 to 2018, contested the men's points race and finished in sixth place, on 60 points.
Renshaw, who retired from professional cycling in 2019 and moved back to his hometown to start the Renshaw's Medal Project, became a Junior World Champion in 1999.
In 2001, Renshaw made the transition to road cycling and in 2002 he won gold at the Manchester Commonwealth Games and also contested the 2002 World Championships.
He's since helped develop the new Bathurst Gravel cycling event.
Soccer - 2008 Beijing Olympics
Originally from Otorohanga, New Zealand, Archie Thompson began his soccer career with Bathurst 75 and attended Bathurst High Campus.
Thompson rose to international attention in 2001 when he scored a record 13 goals in Australia's 31-0 win over American Samoa in FIFA World Cup qualification.
It was the most goals scored by one player in a FIFA-recognised senior international match.
Nations at the Olympics' soccer tournaments are represented by their under 23s teams and despite Thompson being 30 at the time of the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he was allowed to play being one of Australia's three over-aged players.
Australia failed to progress from his group at the Olympics, after being pooled with Argentina, Ivory Coast and Serbia.
Thompson retired from professional soccer at 2016. He's now a sports pundit for Channel 10.
Equestrian - 2008 Beijing Paralympics
Nicole Kullen appeared at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics, placing fourth in freestyle.
She won both silver and bronze at the 2007 World Para-Dressage Championships and was also a member of the 2010 Kentucky FEI World Equestrian Games Team.
After Kullen's retirement from international duties she focused her time to her Arabian horses at Nikshar Stud.
Despite losing both legs and kidneys as a result of contracting meningococcal meningitis when she was 16, Kullen never let the condition get the better of her, and was adamant she would continue to try and live her life to the fullest.
Cycling - 2020 Tokyo Paralympics
Originally from Queensland, then Bathurst resident David Nicholas was named in Australia's 12-member para-cycling team for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
It was Nicholas' third appearance at the Paralympics, but his first while living in Bathurst.
While Nicholas was born with cerebral palsy, that did not stop him from becoming a successful sportsman.
He began as a middle and long distance runner before turning to para-cycling as a way to recover from a dislocated knee.
The C3 classification rider made his Games debut in London in 2012, winning gold in the road time trial and bronze in the road race.
Four years later in Rio, Nicholas won gold in the three kilometre individual pursuit.
He claimed a bronze medal in the 3000 metres individual pursuit, before snaring a top 20 finish in the road race.
Wheelchair rugby - 2024 Paris Paralympics
Emilie Miller is Bathurst's latest athlete to head to the Paralympics.
Miller will be boarding the plane bound for the 2024 Paris Paralympic games after earning selection to the final Australian Steelers wheelchair rugby 12-member team.
The Steelers selection was confirmed for Miller on July 10 at a presentation in Melbourne.
Growing up Miller's sights were set on reaching the Olympics in the swimming pool, but a freak training accident at Lithgow in 2008 left her with severe spinal injuries.
Following those injuries, Miller pursued a career in hand cycling.
Miller excelled in the H1 category and often found herself as a sole competitor in that division at the World Championships, as her rivals would often be intimidated by the tough road courses.
Her tenacity saw her earn the world champion's rainbow striped jersey at Italy in 2018 and again in the Netherlands the following year.
But the lack of competition saw Miller unable to compete for a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.
That's the same year that the door to wheelchair rugby was opened to her.
Miller initially thought the request from her coach to give the sport a go came as a joke but once she gave it a shot she soon asserted herself as a serious talent.
