'Appalling pay': Sheriffs walk off job amid claims of unfair conditions

SHERIFFS across the Western NSW, including at Bathurst, walked off the job this week to protest over a staffing crisis and poor pay.
The action affected 44 courthouses across the region, forcing some to close their operations on July 17.
Public Service Association organiser Lachlan Good said the officers were taking industrial action against the failure of the sheriff's office to uplift the "appalling" pay for sheriffs officers.
"The sheriff office promised us two years ago there would be an uplift of sheriff staff, they've repeatedly undertaken to approve that uplift and the state government have failed to approve it in the latest budget - that's why we are walking out - the sheriff's deserve a fair pay rise," he said.
While some courthouses had to stop their operations, Mr Good said this was a fraction of the impact that under staffing has caused.
Bathurst Courthouse was closed on Wednesday morning until 10.30am as a result.
"This action is what courthouses every single day have to deal with because sheriff officers are simply not compensated fairly enough to keep their jobs," he said.
Senior sheriff officer Pagan Hockley said it was "extremely unfair" they've had to wait over two years for a pay rise.
"It's unfair the conditions we are expected to work in - sometimes working 12-14 hour days travelling to assist other locations or locations attached to our own hub," she said.
Because of a flexible working agreement the officers aren't paid overtime.
"We are underpaid on our base rate for what we do, especially with the rising cost of inflation, it's getting harder to sustain a lifestyle on what we are paid," she said.
Ms Hockley explained that the sheriffs are put in situations that normal members of the public aren't.
"We have to evict people from their houses, seeing them in the worst states of their lives, other instances where sheriff's officers have had to assist the police in unfortunately finding deceased individuals," she said.
"There are a lot of things sheriff officers do that they are not fairly compensated for."
The lack of staff retention is from the pay and not being fairly compensated for the work they do, Ms Hockley said.
"A lot of people in this region have left recently and gotten into community corrections because they are more fairly compensated for the work they do," she said.
While north coast officers went on strike a fortnight ago, Mr Good said we could see the action continuing across the state until the government comes to the table.
Sheriffs both enforce the law and provide court security. They enforce court orders, serve warrants and Property Seizure Orders issued under the Fines Act 1996.
Mr Good said courthouses rely on sheriff officers to operate.
"Sometimes courts are booked out months in advance and they will have to delay sitting days and all court users...will have to wait to interact with the justice system and that's the consequence of this government failure to uplift sheriff's wages," he said.
"Just like nurses in the public sector, teachers in the public sector, sheriff's officers are essential and we can't have a justice system without them," Mr Good said.
