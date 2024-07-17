Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

'Total elation': Bathurst United break losing streak in the unlikeliest of ways

By Nick Davis
July 18 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time in 2024 Bathurst United came out on top in a Men's Central West Premier League hockey match, and it came about in thrilling fashion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.