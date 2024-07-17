'Total elation': Bathurst United break losing streak in the unlikeliest of ways

For the first time in 2024 Bathurst United came out on top in a Men's Central West Premier League hockey match, and it came about in thrilling fashion.
The Bathurst side's challenging run came to an end at the Orange Hockey Complex, defeating Parkes United 4-3.
The unlikely hero was 19-year-old fill-in Jan Wentscher.
The German national, who only arrived in Bathurst by train on the day of the match, scored two goals in the final quarter to seal victory.
"It was total elation. High fives, hugging each other. Just a great weight lifted off their shoulders for the work they have been putting in to get that first win," Bathurst team manager John Speer said.
Veterans Jason Humphries and Nick Hodson were also on the scoresheet for United in a match that ebbed and flowed.
"It was good to see those guys who probably thought at no stage they would be playing premier league this year, all of a sudden find themselves in the mix and playing a big role in our first win for the year," Speer said.
United's slim finals hopes were dashed later that day in a 4-2 defeat to Lithgow Workies Storm
The Bathurst men missed a chance to make it two from two on the day after leading 2-0 early in the game.
However, the result did not dampen United spirits in what has been a remarkable effort off the field by the club since its last-minute entry into this year's Premier League competition.
"We wanted to put a side on the field this year because we knew we had the nucleus of a good side in our younger players," Speer said.
"We needed to provide a much higher grade standard of hockey for them to play so that they can develop their game. It's really sparked up a great interest amongst the other [Bathurst] clubs who now think 'we have got something to build towards now as far as developing our juniors'.
"We need to keep that alive in the Bathurst community," he said.
Speer also gave special mention to the sponsors that helped get Bathurst United off the ground this season.
"We had many sponsors that came on board this year. People that just put their hands up and helped us get onto the paddock each week."
The team's final game of the season will be played in Dubbo on Saturday August 3 against Orange Wanderers.
