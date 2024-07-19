Western Advocate
We need good development that really suits this city | Letter

By Jennifer Gray
July 20 2024 - 9:00am
The Bathurst CBD. File picture.
TURNING Bathurst into a high density urban CBD like Sydney suburbs will make it lose the appeal and look of its country location, which is what we value and enjoy our town being.

