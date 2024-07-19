We need good development that really suits this city | Letter

TURNING Bathurst into a high density urban CBD like Sydney suburbs will make it lose the appeal and look of its country location, which is what we value and enjoy our town being.
We can develop wisely, in sympathy with the rural and regional location, within the limits of the LEP (Local Environmental Plan).
Utilising good design, we could have some wonderful landmark and award-winning developments in appropriate locations.
To date, nobody has presented anything near that or remotely suitable, merely larger concrete boxes that maximise their profits rather than fit our environment.
We have to become better at seeking development that fits us and clearer about what is appropriate and acceptable to us.
The financial crisis at council is the result of several factors, such as cost-shifting, however if rate increases are less than the inflation rate, that quickly becomes a major part of the problem.
The failure to reach out to state and federal governments earlier and detail how cost-shifting is impacting is another failure.
If councils become insolvent as a result, a better management of all levels of government budgets needs to take that into consideration.
Our current mayor and deputy mayor, who have real business and representation skills, are already both working on better outcomes.
They need support from staff, councillors and community to fix the mess that, I believe, others' bad decisions have caused.
We can't do the same old, same old thinking and approach and expect to achieve better results. It simply won't happen. We have to be smarter and do better.
What's required now is calm, logical and sensible thinking.
We need to find logical, sensible solutions and assessments and carefully implement them.
I believe we may need a restructure of management to establish a good path through to the other side.
We need a cohesive team of people working together to create a successful future for this community.
Until that is achieved, I believe we remain at high risk of having our council placed in administration.
We would lose all control of how that is achieved and we become passengers, rather than the drivers and controllers of our destiny. Administration could include a 100 per cent SRV (special rate variation).
I implore the community to consider this and support calm, thoughtful and capable candidates. They have the best capabilities to navigate us through this storm to clear skies and a brighter future.
We really do have much greater potential than what has been achieved during the last 10 years.
