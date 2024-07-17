Big project proposed for big growth area

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A development application has been lodged for an almost $3 million childcare centre in a boom part of Bathurst.
If it is built, it will cater for more than 120 children - and will come with plenty of jobs.
Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain has the story.
In other news, the long wait is almost over for those behind the new World Gym at Kelso.
And how many people have already signed up? "A huge number."
Journalist Alise McIntosh has all the details.
In sport, a Saints star is fighting to get fit for a Bathurst derby appearance.
Fullback Mitch Andrews wants to get back on the field for a game that will have plenty of importance - both for himself and the side.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
