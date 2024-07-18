Bathurst council joins the fight to keep Nguyen family in Australia

BATHURST Regional Council is joining the fight to keep the Nguyen family in Bathurst.
The family, which owns and runs the city's only Vietnamese restaurant, Anam, is facing deportation due to a mistake in their application for permanent residency.
A Change.org petition calling for the Nguyens to be allowed to stay in Australia has already received more than 18,000 signatures, and now the council is lending its support.
At its meeting on July 17, 2024, the council agreed to immediately write a letter to Australian Immigration Minister Andrew Giles.
In the letter, the council will acknowledge the family's strong connection to the Bathurst community and the unique value they have contributed to the economy over the past decade.
Councillors will have the opportunity to personally sign the letter, which is expected to be written on July 18.
The decision to write to Mr Giles was the result of a late mayoral minute tabled by mayor Jess Jennings.
In the chamber on Wednesday night, Cr Jennings spoke directly to the Nguyen family, who were seated in the public gallery.
"You've been contributing to the Bathurst economy for 10 years, you've been employing local people, you've been providing a unique business in terms of Vietnamese food and a restaurant and Vietnamese food culture to Bathurst," he said.
He said he had spoken to Mr Giles informally at a function in Canberra recently and raised the Nguyen family's circumstances with him.
While the minister couldn't comment, as he had not yet been fully briefed by his department, Cr Jennings said Mr Giles knew of the family, which speaks volumes of the support they have.
"He was, as you know, aware of your situation and that's amongst 4000-odd similar cases, so the fact that he's aware of it is very positive in itself," Cr Jennings said.
"... The process has to take its place, and our fingers are crossed for you."
