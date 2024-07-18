Two-night closure for part of one of our busy routes to Sydney

THE western end of busy Bells Line of Road will be closed for two upcoming nights.
It won't be for an upgrade to the troubled route, which closed three times in about a fortnight earlier this year, but for what is described as essential maintenance work.
Transport for NSW says the culvert work on Chifley Road will be carried out at night between 7.30pm and 5.30am from Tuesday, July 23 and is expected to take two evenings to complete, weather permitting.
While the work is being carried out, Chifley Road will be closed between 500 metres east of Evelyn Street (on the outskirts of Lithgow) and Petra Avenue in Clarence.
A detour will be in place via Darling Causeway and the Great Western Highway.
Those planning to use the road are asked to allow for an additional 15 minutes of travel time because of the detour.
Meanwhile, the latest work on Jenolan Caves Road will again send traffic through Bathurst and add considerably to drivers' travel time.
Transport for NSW says essential remediation work as part of the ongoing rehabilitation of Jenolan Caves Road will be carried out under a full road closure.
Jenolan Caves Road will be closed at Hampton between Old Bindo Road and Duckmaloi Road from 7am to 5pm, weather permitting, on:
A detour will be in place via Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow using Duckmaloi Road, O'Connell Road and the Great Western Highway in both directions.
Transport for NSW says those using the detour are asked to allow up to one hour and 40 minutes of additional travel time.
