Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Two-night closure for part of one of our busy routes to Sydney

Updated July 19 2024 - 7:18am, first published July 18 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE western end of busy Bells Line of Road will be closed for two upcoming nights.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.