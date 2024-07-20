We need to do something about this dire tyre situation | Eco News

I JUST had to get two tyres replaced on my car for rego inspection.
The shop took my two old tyres for disposal. But it got me wondering - what happens to old tyres?
Coincidentally, I saw a program on TV the next night about a stockpile of about a million used tyres in Tasmania, which have been there for years.
Australia produces about 70 times that number of scrap tyres annually.
It's not easy to dispose of tyres. They contain quantities of steel, and they're not biodegradable if put in landfill - they take over a century to break down.
If burnt, they produce copious amounts of acrid, black, toxic smoke.
In 2023, fewer than 60 per cent of used tyres were recovered or reprocessed in Australia.
That left 225,000 tonnes of tyres that weren't recycled. They were put in landfill, stockpiled like the ones in Tasmania, or just illegally dumped - more and more every year - by dodgy operators who take tyres for a couple of dollars each.
The export of whole tyres is banned.
Australia does have tyre recycling industries. Many tyres are broken down into "crumb" - finely chopped rubber that is used as part of road surfacing, where it results in longer lasting and quieter surfaces, according to an RMIT (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology) study.
Crumb is also used in sport field or artificial turf surfaces, though it is banned in many places due to carcinogen and microplastic concerns.
Some tyres are reprocessed into oil fuels, carbon and steel through a process called "destructive distillation" and there is a plant for this in Warren in NSW, with more planned around Australia.
While hydrocarbon fuels are not that climate-friendly, we'll still need them for some time and the process is otherwise non-polluting.
One enterprising guy weaves scrap tyre-treads into non-slip mats for cattle yards!
But many tyres still end up in landfill due to lax laws.
Uniform laws are needed across the country to ensure that scrap tyres are banned from landfill, and that incentives are in place to encourage the use of recycled tyres where possible.
Here in Bathurst, some roads in my suburb have been resurfaced recently, but with crushed stone, not rubber crumb.
So come on, Bathurst Regional Council, try to be a bit more environmentally friendly and use recycled tyres on our roads.
