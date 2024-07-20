Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We need to do something about this dire tyre situation | Eco News

By David Ashton
July 20 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End-of-life tyres ready to be recycled at Green Distillation Technologies (GDT) in Warren. Picture supplied.
End-of-life tyres ready to be recycled at Green Distillation Technologies (GDT) in Warren. Picture supplied.

I JUST had to get two tyres replaced on my car for rego inspection.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.