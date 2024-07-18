Council chasing partnership to develop housing on vacant Windradyne land

A VACANT block in the heart of Windradyne could be used to pilot a new way of delivering housing in Bathurst.
Bathurst council is conscious of the housing crisis in the city, which is making it difficult for people to relocate and creating challenges for businesses trying to fill vacancies or expand.
Availability of stock is one issue, but of more consequence is the sharp increase in house prices and rents that has occurred since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
Bathurst's median house price was sitting at $625,000 as of April, 2024, up more than $200,000 since January, 2020, with it hitting $644,466 in January, 2024.
Rents have also seen significant increases, with the median house rent at $450 per week as of April, 2024, compared to $381 in January, 2020.
On top of the challenges for existing residents to find housing, there are concerns that workers in key industries are unable to find suitable housing to relocate to Bathurst to take up jobs that contribute to the growth of the local economy.
That's where a parcel of land in Windradyne comes into the equation.
The council owns 56 Colville Street, a vacant block located opposite the Westpoint Shopping Centre, and has identified an opportunity to increase affordable housing supply.
In a report to the June 17, 2024 meeting, director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services Neil Southorn explained the potential for the council to partner with another party to deliver medium density residential development to address the housing issue.
The Colville Street site, council says, would be suitable for this kind of development.
"The possibility of a joint venture with other like-minded parties to develop medium density residential development of this site is appealing," Mr Southorn said.
"The other parties are likely to include a construction business and a housing manager, skills that are outside council's traditional skill set."
The site the council has in mind is attractive due to its proximity to the shopping centre and public transport.
"It is located opposite Westpoint Shopping Centre, ideally placed to accommodate new residential development and contribute to the sustainability of the shopping centre by increasing the customer catchment and providing convenient shopping for a growing community," Mr Southorn said.
"The site has a pleasant aspect and outlook, with a bus stop adjacent thereby allowing a role for public transport to offset the distance to services in the CBD."
The site is zoned E1 Local Centre, which permits a wide range of commercial and all forms of residential accommodation uses with development consent.
This zoning allows for medium density residential development, with 93.5 persons per hectare currently permitted on the Colville Street site under the rules.
"The DCP (Development Control Plan) enables some flexibility for council to consider a higher residential density if compliance with the current DCP standard is considered unreasonable and unnecessary and there are sufficient planning grounds to justify the departure," Mr Southorn said.
Bathurst council has agreed to proceed to an expression of interest (EOI) process to find interested parties to participate in a joint venture with council for medium density residential development on the Colville Street site, with a focus on key worker housing.
Deputy mayor Ben Fry has welcomed the prospect, saying the idea of joint ventures to develop land was something he had long been in favour of.
"It's great to see it finally come to fruition and whomever that developer may be, what it actually does is shows that we're keen to crack on a little bit faster, a little bit quicker, putting supply into the market, helping the housing problem in regional NSW," he said.
