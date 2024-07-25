Young artists 'keep the fire burning' through NAIDOC Week artworks

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The theme of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations served as a fantastic opportunity for emerging Aboriginal artists in the Bathurst region to showcase their works in a community space through a headspace Bathurst competition.
In the lead-up to NAIDOC Week, headspace Bathurst ran an art competition encouraging young people aged 12 to 25 who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander to enter an artwork relating to this year's theme: "Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud!"
Five stellar artworks were entered in the competition, encompassing a variety of artistic mediums, including canvas, sculpture and digital art, with entrants vying for part of a $650 prize pool.
The prizes included a $250 gift voucher to Pigments and Palettes for people's choice and headspace's choice respectively, as well as a $50 Bathurst Buy Local Gift Card for three highly commended entries.
All artworks were on display at headspace Bathurst during NAIDOC Week (July 8-12), and the people's choice prize was decided upon through visitors voting for their favourite work.
Harper West, 13, was named the people's choice winner at the conclusion of NAIDOC Week with her "Blak, Loud and Proud" sculpture, a work she said was heavily inspired by her family gatherings.
"I love camping with my family, especially when they tell me stories around the campfire," Harper said.
"Campfires are important to my family. We love to sit around one, have a yarn and play some music."
The prize for headspace's choice went to 20-year-old Charli Riley for her "Ignited Spirit" artwork, a circular canvas with colours symbolising an eternal source of strength, wisdom and tradition.
"This piece is a testament to our collective journey, reflecting the importance of keeping our cultural fire alive," Charli said.
The three highly commended prizes went to 15-year-old Olivia Young, 18-year-old Faith Ryder and 19-year-old Tatiana Bosma.
Sam Bolt, headspace Bathurst's community engagement co-ordinator, said the competition was an opportunity to highlight the exemplary talents of emerging local Aboriginal artists.
"The works entered were all of a very high standard, and the artists deserve to be proud of what they've achieved," Mr Bolt said.
"We hope this experience will encourage these young people to continue expressing their rich cultural connection through art."
The competition prizes were funded through headspace National's First Nations Healing and Wellbeing Grant scheme.
For more information about headspace Bathurst, visit headspace.org.au/headspace-centres/bathurst/ or follow them on Facebook.
headspace Bathurst operates through lead agency Marathon Health, and is supported by funding from Western NSW Primary Health Network through the Australian Government's PHN Program.
