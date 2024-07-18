Commentator, sports nut, ex-Bathurst Bulldog: City pays tribute to David Morrow

THE Australian sports community is remembering a legendary commentator who once called Bathurst home.
David Morrow - who was a Bathurst Bulldog and first grade cricket player during his time in the city in the 1970s - died on Tuesday, July 16 after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year.
His long-time mate, local man Royce George, says Morrow was a "walking encyclopedia" when it came to sport.
Morrow was one of Australia's most experienced radio and television commentators, covering a range of sports during his career.
He was part of the ABC's coverage of television and radio rugby league from 1980 to his retirement at the start of year, was a race-caller during the 1990s and was a member of the ABC Olympic and Commonwealth games broadcast team from 1994.
But before he got his big break with the ABC in 1980, Morrow was living in Bathurst, where he was an accountant for Alan Morse and Co while working part-time with 2BS.
Originally from Uralla in the Northern Tablelands, Morrow arrived in Bathurst in the 1970s after attending Sydney University.
During his time in the Central West, he played rugby union with the Bathurst Bulldogs in the 1977 and 1978 seasons, playing as breakaway in the second grade 1977 premiership winning side.
He also played first grade cricket with the Rugby Union Cricket Club.
Bathurst's Royce George, who has been friends with Morrow for over 40 years, said he was a great man.
"I ran into him at the Dolphin Hotel at Surry Hills in 1982 to watch the [NSWRL] grand final. That's where he used to drink," he said.
"I never knew him while he was in Bathurst, but he told me he followed me and [Oberon Tigers legend] Neville Elwin's career. He thought we'd play for Australia.
"That's when I first met him, but then I knew him from then on. He'd come down to Gundagai, where I used to play footy, to watch the Snake Gully Cup."
George described Morrow as a sports nut.
"Just have a look at his record - he went to nine Olympics, broadcasting," he said.
"He used to get ex-Olympians at these get-togethers and he'd never need a piece of paper or a phone to go off. He was a walking encyclopedia."
Morrow's love of horse racing was epitomised in a story George heard during a game of rugby union.
"He was playing for the Bulldogs one day and the horse race hadn't started," George said.
"He put the transistor in his playing gear and he was playing fullback. He put his headphones in and listened to the horse while he was playing."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time," they said in a social media post.
The rugby league community paid tribute to Morrow with a minute's silence before Wednesday night's State of Origin decider in Brisbane.
Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'landys described him as "one of the great voices of the game", while fellow broadcaster Ray Hadley said Morrow "will never be forgotten".
Lead caller for Channel Nine's NRL coverage, Matthew Thompson, took to social media to pay tribute to Morrow.
"The world has lost a loving, caring, loyal and brilliant man," he said on X (formerly Twitter).
Morrow retired from broadcasting back in February after he was diagnosed with brain cancer.
He was awarded an OAM in 2005 for services to the community, sport and sports broadcasting.
He was also inducted into the Sydney Cricket Ground Media Hall of Honour in 2023 and the NRL Hall of Fame last week.
