Drive team enjoyed giving listeners a taste of Brew and Bite | Tuned In

2MCE Community Radio recently rugged up and produced an outside broadcast at the Bathurst Winter Festival as part of the Charles Sturt University Brew and Bite event.
The Community Drive team, including Matt Adams, David Cameron, Faith Hanstock, Aston Hornery and Jane Talbot, presented a special long edition of the program, featuring live crosses from the festival.
On Saturday, a group of Bachelor of Communication students joined 2MCE in preparing live crosses and interviews at the festival, highlighting the atmosphere as crowds gathered to enjoy regional food, wine and beer.
They roamed the festival with microphones, capturing sounds and vox pops from the community.
A highlight for second year Communication student and 2MCE volunteer Matt Adams was interviewing the vice-chancellor of Charles Sturt University, Professor Renee Leon, on location at Brew and Bite all about the university's support of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
Volunteering at 2MCE and participating in community events like the Bathurst Winter Festival are examples of the hands-on experiences Communication students take part in during their degree.
Broadcasting and producing content at events like the Bathurst Winter Festival are important community engagement activities for 2MCE.
Volunteers were also present to give away station merchandise and answer questions about getting involved with the station and the diverse range of programming we provide to the local community.
Visit 2mce.org to explore our up-to-date winter program guide.
ARE you passionate about folk music?
2MCE's One of the Folk is looking for volunteer presenters to join the team on a rotating roster.
You can hear One of the Folk every second Saturday between noon and 2pm.
To find out more about volunteering, contact the station on 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au
