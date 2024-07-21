Here's a sleeping bag: The reality for those who have come to the end of the line

FOR Adam Hotham, the worst thing about his job is having to hand out a sleeping bag.
As a team leader for Wattle Tree House, it makes him feel like a failure.
"It's like I haven't done my job," he said.
Mr Hotham, who is part of a team supporting the homeless and people at risk of homelessness, said one of the hardest things is when people have come to the end of the line.
"They do appreciate it [the sleeping bag]," he said.
"They are grateful for it, but it means they have come to the end of the road with every other service they have linked in with.
"At the end of the day, it has more effect on us. We feel we have failed that client."
And he said the demographic of those seeking help has changed dramatically.
"And it's a lot worse than what the general public actually realise.
"The stigma has changed; no longer are the homeless people the ones pushing a trolley.
"They are people who look like me and you. They are families and they are working, with kids.
"Working families can't afford the rent. Our average clients are people from working families. They're coming in as clients and never used to be like that."
Mr Hotham said he noticed the change in demographic before COVID-19 hit. After that, he said the response was extreme.
"The cost of living has also got a lot to do with it. A lot of our families can't pay the bills and stuff like that anymore."
He said Housing Plus gives out nappies and food hampers to those who need them.
And how many people are needing the help?
"On any given night, we have 100 names on our books," he said.
"That's including risk of homeless as well as homeless."
To support those living rough, Wattle Tree House will hold a community sleepout on August 9 which will not only support those in need, but will also raise awareness about homelessness in the community.
Mr Hotham said Wattle Tree House wants to get the word out, hoping to get support from other services and charities.
For those living rough, there will be sleeping bags and tents, plenty of meals, and the invitation to link up with services who can help out.
There will also be hygiene packs given out.
The event, which is also open to the public, will begin at noon on Friday, August 9 at the Bathurst Sportsground.
"We are reaching out to support services and organisations in the hope you can support this event by a financial donation of $10 or upwards, or other items such as food and/or drinks or having tables of information based on your services," Mr Hotham said.
"Our plan is to provide a warm, cooked meal, barbecue and breakfast and we are also hoping to offer our homeless clients support in the way of haircut vouchers and laundry vouchers."
He said both are unaffordable luxuries for those living rough.
Anyone able to help, or wanting more information, can contact Wattle Tree House on 1800 851 858.
