Insight into how finals-bound Bathurst Bulldogs continue to push themselves

We have known for some time now that the Bathurst Bulldogs will play Blowes Cup finals football this year.
In fact, we now know that they can't finish outside the top two.
So how does the team prepare for a major semi-final with four weeks still remaining in this year's Blowes Cup regular season?
The answer lies in continual self-assessment and rigorous training built on self-improvement.
In many ways it evidences why the Bulldogs have been such a force over many years.
"We have got a lot of work to do in the next four games to try and prepare ourselves for semi final football," said Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley.
"Our defence has not been up to scratch this year and that certainly was a discussion and focal point of our training last night."
Oxley's honest assessment of his team's defence went beyond his players, reflecting on his own coaching output.
"I'm an attack coach and I need to work on my defensive coaching," he said.
"I put my hand up as being responsible for needing to coach better in that area to ensure that we are better equipped to handle the bigger bodies and stop what teams are throwing at us."
Many of the Bulldogs' wins this season have not been for the fainthearted.
They survived a late surge recently away to Orange City to come out 31-27 winners and prior to that won a high-scoring thriller 45-41 over Orange Emus.
Coach Oxley highlighted the desire for his team to put together a full eighty minutes on the field and suggested that better concentration is needed in the next four games.
"We tend to go through periods of time where we switch on and switch off, putting us behind at half-time or at least in deficits throughout the game," Oxley said.
"Even at training recently there was an example of when we were making unforced errors due to a lack of concentration, so it's an area of our game which has to improve because every other team is trying to reach the bar that's been set."
However, the team is not losing sight of the basics that often make or break a finals' campaign.
"The boys are working really hard. They're working hard on their fitness and that's going to be an important focus point of ours as well, to try and peak at the right time."
Bulldogs travel to Forbes this weekend to take on a Platypi team that has caused headaches for them in the past.
In their last trip to Forbes the Bathurst side found themselves 29-12 down before a second-half comeback saw them run out 38-29 winners.
Oxley expects the resurgent Platypi to make it tough for his side in the top-of-the-table game.
"We are going up there to try and nullify a fairly powerful pack and a fairly determined club that want to get themselves back in that competitive place," he said.
"They have made amazing changes and headway that I thought was a couple years away but to be in this position shows what [Forbes coach] Mahe Fangupo has been able to achieve. It's wonderful to see them back at the top of the pack."
Jaydon Howarth will make his first grade debut for the Bulldogs this weekend after a journey filled with adversity for the winger.
"I'm really excited for him. He has been involved with the club for a number of years and has battled his own injuries, but he is fit now to take on this opportunity." Oxley said.
"This is what the club is built on. If it was a closed shop and we only had 15 players, people would be heading elsewhere but every year we have many opportunities for players to taste first grade and demonstrate their abilities."
In other team news, Sione Naufahu returns to the Bulldogs bench alongside returning player Darcy Christie-Johnson.
Blowes Cup 1st Grade Fixtures
Saturday July 20
Orange Emus v Dubbo Kangaroos - 2:15PM
Forbes Platypi v Bathurst Bulldogs - 3:15PM
Orange City Lions v Cowra Eagles - 3:15PM
