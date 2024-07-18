What are the plans for big block in west?

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Bathurst Regional Council says it is open to medium density residential development on a prominent empty block at Windradyne.
The matter was discussed at the most recent council meeting, as senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain explains.
In other news, the highly regarded, highly experienced sports commentator David Morrow is being remembered for his Bathurst ties after he died this week.
He's an ex-Bathurst Bulldog and ex-Bathurst accountant who was mates with local man Royce George for decades.
He was also, as Mr George explains, a sports nut.
Speaking of sport, journalist Alex Grant has had a look back at the 1994 Bathurst Penguins first grade Group 10 premiership-winning side.
Have a look at the team photo and see how many faces look familiar.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
