Urgent action is needed to turn around Jenolan Caves troubles | Letter

More than 20 years ago, the previous Jenolan Caves Trust went to government seeking funding for road repairs, upgrades to Caves House and an alternative means of transport into Jenolan, however, these were rejected.
Is it any wonder that all their pigeons have come home to roost now?
There appears to be no plan to resolve the issue of floods filling the Blue Lake with sediment - this seems to have been ignored for years.
I believe Transport for NSW has never maintained the roads even though it owns the road (MR253).
Over the past 60 years, Transport for NSW has also refused to ensure that gutters and culverts were adequate to deal with predicted rain events.
The NSW Minister for Environment must:
1. Withdraw her approval of the Caves House Precinct Master Plan.
2. Call in all matters relating to Aerial Access, the Gateway Centre, the Rockfall and Landslide Management Study and the Floodplain Risk Management Study.
3. Support a parliamentary inquiry into what I believe is the Transport for NSW mismanagement of the Jenolan Caves Road (MR253).
4. Support a new Jenolan Caves Trust similar to that which existed before 2004/2005. Such trust to manage the entire Jenolan Karst Conservation Reserve which existed before 2005.
