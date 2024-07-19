Parking patrols to ramp up as car park put on council's watch list

PEOPLE who flout the rules will be at greater risk of being caught, as Bathurst council targets a key CBD area in its parking patrols.
The council uses its enforcement vehicle to patrol on-street parking, its own car parks, and, when asked, privately owned car parks in the city.
Now, the Aldi car park is going to be added back into the rotation.
The council has agreed to enter into a car park licence agreement with Aldi for five years, which will see its rangers monitor behaviour and enforce the rules.
The car park has been monitored previously, but the agreement had lapsed.
The council contacted Aldi offering to enter into an agreement to under take monitoring of the site.
Aldi has accepted that offer, seeking that the two-hour parking restrictions and use of disabled spaces are enforced.
Under the agreement, council rangers will monitor the Russell Street car park on an as required/as agreed basis.
They will not be required to spend a set amount of time conducting those duties.
Any income from penalty infringement notices issued in that car park will go to Bathurst council, not Aldi.
The supermarket will be responsible for maintaining the car park, including signage and line marking.
Bathurst council is open to negotiating with other site owners where there is an opportunity to enter into a new agreement.
Evidence of that was seen in late 2023, when the council agreed to start monitoring the Bathurst Chase car park.
While council had patrolled this car park before, it was many years ago, and more recently parking was monitored by private contractors under arrangements made by the previous owners.
Under the licence agreement with Mintus, council monitors and enforces the three-hour parking limit and other parking restrictions, including the use of disabled spaces.
The terms of the agreement with Aldi are similar to that with Mintus and other locations across Bathurst.
