Take a short course to learn how to play the city's tallest instrument

WANT to learn how to play the biggest musical instrument in Bathurst?
The Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, in partnership with Mitchell Conservatorium, have announced a new short course as an introduction to playing the towering Kings Parade feature.
The specialised eight-week course is described as a taster for adults over 18, who can read music, to try out learning to play the carillon.
"Following previous successful recruitment drives of musicians last year, we have decided a short introductory course is the way to go for people to get an idea of how to play the clavier - the keyboard used to play the carillon - and hopefully pique their interest to continue with the complete carillon course," the group's secretary Wendy Murphy said.
Ms Murphy said adults who can already read music will find having some keyboard experience an advantage - either piano or organ.
"The idea of the course is to expose musicians to the unique discipline of playing the carillon, introduce some technique and some simple pieces, and convey the joy in learning to play the largest, and most public, musical instrument in the world," she said.
"We are so very lucky to have one of the three Australian carillons here in Bathurst.
"We are grateful to Mitchell Conservatorium, owners of the practice instrument housed in Machattie Cottage, who are waiving their usual administration fees to support the short course, and lessons can be flexibly planned with one of Bathurst's trained carillonists at a day and time suitable for adult learners."
For further information, and enrolment forms, contact Mitchell Conservatorium on 6331 6622 or email bathurst@mitchellconservatorium.edu.au or the Friends on contact@bathurstcarillon.org.au.
