Bathurst World Gym 'embraces the community' on opening day: See the photos

IT'S BEEN two years in the making.
And, as of 4pm on Thursday, July 18, the doors of World Gym Bathurst were finally opened to the public.
With a giant gorilla, a countdown and the cut of a red ribbon, dozens of people made their way through the entrance to take in everything inside the gym.
Several members of staff, and even representatives of World Gym Australia attended the event, to celebrate the newest fitness facility.
There, they were able to experience the vast expanse of what's on offer in the 2200-square-metre space in Pat O'Leary Drive, Kelso.
This includes exercise equipment, group rooms, a creche, a Pilates studio, a supplement shop, in-store cafe and much, much more.
Co-owners Hayden Mace and Clair Williams, who opened the first World Gym in Australia 16 years ago in Penrith, were excited for their next chapter in Bathurst.
When Mr Mace spoke to the Western Advocate just two days' prior to the big event, he said that the process of developing the space has been absolutely worth all the sleepless nights.
"We're really happy with it all, there's been some long hours, and not a lot of sleep going on, but the excitement, the adrenaline, it just keeps us going," he said.
"To have the doors open, it's just going to be great to have everyone come in and use it."
And by everyone, he meant the "overwhelming number" of people who had already signed up for membership in the lead up to July 18.
"It's just going to be great to be able to open the doors and offer it to the community and see everyone happy," Mr Mace said.
With all the members, the gym will also now be home to a minimum of 40 new employees, ranging from full-time to casual, in a variety of roles.
For those interested in signing up, or just checking out what the space has to offer, Mr Mace recommended that they head out to Kelso, and have a chat with one of the staff members.
He said that this was just one way in which they were all ready to welcome the Bathurst community.
"The success of a gym is based around its community, and you've got to embrace the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.