They did their best to steer the weir to a conclusion | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated July 21 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 3:00pm
A big crowd by the Macquarie enjoys the music from the Bathurst District Band.
THIS week's article is a continuation of our look at the Macquarie River at Bathurst. Our photo shows the Bathurst District Band playing down on the riverbank in March 1918, rendering tuneful melodies for the large crowd of swimmers and those picnicking. Some 16 band members are playing for the crowd at the carnival.

Several meetings were held in the last year of the Great War about a proposed public weir on the Macquarie River and what may be done.

