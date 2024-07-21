They did their best to steer the weir to a conclusion | Yesterday, Today

Several meetings were held in the last year of the Great War about a proposed public weir on the Macquarie River and what may be done.
Mr F. Jennings was a great mover of the swimming project and told the Bathurst Times reporter on February 18, 1918 that he had been promised two iron water tanks towards the making of the proposed weir at "Manly".
Mr Jennings was also collecting cash donations towards the cost of the weir.
The Bathurst Council engineer said the site was suitable for the venture. The site was already a popular location and it had already seen upwards of 200 swimmers and even more picnickers using the river.
In February 1918, Mr Arnold from Sydney travelled to Bathurst to offer free "learn-to-swim" classes in the Macquarie River. He intended to stay for two weeks, with 50 or so boys and girls attending.
The Town And Country Journal reported in March 1918 that at Manly, a pleasure resort near Bathurst, there was a weir being built on the Macquarie River for the purpose of making a watercourse for boating, bathing, etc.
A recent report regarding the progress of the work stated that more than 2700 bags of sand had been placed in position and, behind them, had been arranged 24 square iron tanks, all filled with sand.
The water had been banked up to the George Street Falls and was sufficiently wide to allow the passage of three boats abreast.
The depth of the water at the by-wash was 11 feet, with the main stream increasing from four to five feet.
There was only a small gang of men at work, but they received the assistance of several volunteers every day.
A carnival was soon to be held at Bathurst's Manly to defray the expense of erecting bathing sheds.
By the 1920s, residents in Bathurst requested that Bathurst City Council build a new swimming pool.
The only large swimming pool was located in Princess Street, but it was privately owned. This pool used the older method of powdered lime, which was thrown by the handful into the water to try to kill the green algae which made the water very green and often slimy as it got hotter.
The mayor did make inquiries as to its availability, but the sale price was considered unrealistic by councillors.
Another idea that had been raised on more than one occasion was to use the deep gravel pit at the end of George Street and adjacent to the Macquarie River.
Some felt that its locality to the Macquarie River would make any new pool easier to fill.
Council's engineer was asked to investigate the matter and bring a report to council, however, he considered the site as unsuitable on a few grounds, one being flooding.
Some three years later, Bathurst City Council did purchase the old pool at a more reasonable price.
On Friday, November 3, 1922, the Macquarie River claimed another young life when Edward Gunn, son of Mr Edward Gunn, of Durham Street, drowned while swimming in the river.
The Bathurst Times newspaper reported the tragedy in detail.
Young Gunn, who was only 17 years old, was engaged carting sand, under contract, for the Bathurst Municipal Council, and had another lad, Selwyn Coles, working with him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.