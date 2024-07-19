Plane lands at Bathurst Airport following single engine failure

A PILOT has avoided an emergency situation after successfully landing his plane at Bathurst following an engine failure earlier this week.
Bathurst Regional Council director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss confirmed the pilot was forced to turn around and land shortly after take-off.
Council manages Bathurst Regional Airport.
Mr Sturgiss said the twin-engine aircraft took off from Bathurst on Wednesday and, about five minutes into the flight, it suffered a single engine failure.
"The pilot turned back to Bathurst and landed the plane successfully," he said.
Mr Sturgiss said the pilot did not have to make an emergency landing call and the Bathurst Aerodrome Emergency Plan was not enacted.
"The Aerodrome groundsman was alerted to the incident by air traffic control out of Melbourne and received the notification as the plane was already on the runway," Mr Sturgiss explained.
He said there was a small amount of oil that needed to be cleared from the runway following the landing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.