Special dinner was a chance to congratulate settled refugees

BATHURST Refugee Support Group held a Winter Welcome Dinner recently to congratulate refugees now settled in Bathurst.
Spokeswoman Celia Ravesi said most families, as well as two young nurses who graduated at Charles Sturt University, recently gained permanent residency, "giving them the capacity to take up permanent employment, higher education opportunities, and to integrate and settle into our society".
Ms Ravesi said the welcome dinner featured delicious Sri Lankan food cooked by a local family.
More information about the Bathurst Refugee Support Group is available on the group's website.
