Why is there machinery at work at site of former gasworks?

MACHINERY has been on site at Bathurst's former gasworks as part of the early stages of the long-term plan to clean up the location.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who could see the machinery at work when he was outside the site this week, has asked the NSW Government for an update on the remediation plan for the industrial eyesore.
The NSW Government says soil and groundwater testing and monitoring is being undertaken as part of a detailed site investigation.
It will involve drilling and installing small bores in a number of locations, which will mean drilling rigs and other equipment will be on site.
The bores, according to the government, will be revisited to take samples over time.
The current works will take a week or two, according to the government, depending on site conditions.
Further testing and monitoring may be required depending on test results.
The Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure has allocated $206,000 for the detailed site investigation stage and WSP Australia is the lead contractor.
The detailed site investigation, according to the government, will lead to the preparation of an action plan to guide the remediation of the site.
THE former NSW Coalition government announced, in mid-2022, that it would help Bathurst Regional Council establish whether there was contamination that needed cleaning up and any structural repairs that were required as a first step in transforming the site of the former gasworks.
Leaseholder Jemena has previously told the Advocate that it is continuing to work with Crown Lands to end its lease early "so that the site can be repurposed".
"While Jemena acquired a long-term lease of the site as part of a broader transaction, we have not operated a gasworks at the site," a Jemena spokesperson said in January 2024.
"The gasworks activities that were conducted at the site had ceased prior to Jemena acquiring the long-term lease."
Air monitoring testing in mid-November 2023 found an elevated concentration of asbestos fibres, leading to a "clean-up notice" being issued by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Leaseholder Jemena was required to undertake daily air monitoring at a number of locations and provide results to the EPA daily - a requirement that ran for about six months and only ended in May 2024.
