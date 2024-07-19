New details emerge as alleged driver in armed robbery tries for bail again

A MAN will remain behind bars for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery after his second bid for bail failed.
Family watched on from inside the Bathurst Local Court gallery on July 19, 2024 as Hunter Samuel Carroll was told he would remain on remand for a charge of robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
The 24-year-old Plumb Street, Blayney resident initially applied for bail on July 10 but was denied for the potential risk he posed to the community.
A NEW bail address at Coolamon and two references from relatives were put to the court as new information, which solicitor Thomas Payne said was critical towards showing cause.
"When Mr Carroll made his first application for bail, he had limited time ... and it's my submission there is a significant amount of information that wasn't presented on the last occasion," Mr Payne said.
The prosecution accepted there was new information, but said Carroll should still be considered a risk to community safety because he is alleged to have maintained his involvement after shots were alleged to have been fired.
"He's a risk to the community whether he's here, at Blayney or three hours away, and that was highlighted on the 10th [of July]," police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier said.
"When you look at the factual matrix, we see Mr Carroll involves himself in this offending yet he has no beef with the complainant. That would cause the court concern.
"Keeping aside the offence itself, just the manner of this person's driving in a small country town at such high speeds alone was a general risk to the community, not just the complainant."
Sgt Ferrier also made mention of the allegation that Carroll told his girlfriend to reset her phone, download an encrypted platform and contact him to allegedly avoid detection.
THE court heard through Magistrate Robert Rabbidge's reading of police documents that Carroll is alleged to have driven his silver Mazda 6 to the Church Hill Lookout at Blayney at about 11pm on July 6, 2024 with two men.
Carroll is accused of parking next to two teenage victims - a 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman - as the co-accused in the matter got out of his vehicle holding a pistol.
The victims are alleged to have tried to escape, driving around 120km/h through the Blayney township.
Carroll is alleged, at some point, to have pulled up alongside them and sideswiped their vehicle while one of the co-accused allegedly fired three shots at the car.
Police say both cars stopped before the co-accused is alleged to have walked up to the other vehicle and pointed a pistol at one of the teens, who began to cry, as another man is accused of banging a machete on their car roof.
Police say Carroll stood in front of the victim's car and could be clearly identified because of the vehicle's headlights pointing in his direction.
Police documents said it was at this point that Carroll, in the company of the other men, is alleged to have robbed a man of his prescription cannabis, Byron Bay lager stubbies, his wallet and $150 cash.
Carroll is alleged to have messaged his girlfriend, telling her to reset her phone, download an encrypted platform and delete any incriminating texts between the two.
The matter was later reported to police, who say they executed a search warrant at a home in Plumb Street in Blayney at about 1pm on July 9.
Carroll was arrested that afternoon.
WITH a baby on the way for Carroll and the likelihood of spending several months on remand, Mr Payne pointed towards case law in saying his client's detention was not justified.
"I say undoubtedly if this charge would stick, a term of prison would be inevitable, however, this is the beginning of a pretty lengthy case," Mr Payne said.
"I say it's likely other charges will be proposed and there could be pleas, but we're not sure. These charges could result in something like an intensive correction order."
Ultimately, Magistrate Rabbidge said he had to do his community duty and refuse Carroll bail.
"One must always think of their actions and the consequences," Mr Rabbidge said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.