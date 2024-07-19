Part of CBD now back under parking patrol

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A key CBD area will be back under the watchful eye of Bathurst Regional Council's parking patrols after a new agreement was confirmed.
Where is that key area? Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain has the details.
In other news, resident Gisella Koro has celebrated a century.
Born in Hungary, Ms Koro made her way to Australia in the 1950s, during a time of political unrest, and found what she describes as a "fantastic country".
Journalist Alise McIntosh has the story.
And in sport, we've had a look at how the Bathurst Bulldogs are preparing for a major semi-final with four weeks still remaining in this year's Blowes Cup regular season.
Hint: it involves plenty of hard work.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
