Derby revenge: Star playmaker ices a game contested in icy conditions

"That [weather] was ridiculous. I was supposed to travel away this weekend, and I wish I did," Bathurst Panthers five-eighth Josh Merritt said, standing in the middle of Jack Arrow Sporting Complex after the full-time whistle in Saturday's local derby.
"But that was a tough win from the boys. It was a big effort."
Those atrocious conditions become a little easier to play through when you come out of it on the right end of the scoreboard.
That's especially true when bragging rights in the Bathurst derby are on the line.
Merritt and the Panthers claimed a 22-8 victory over hosts St Pat's on Saturday evening, getting revenge after going down in the first derby of this year's Peter McDonald Premiership season.
Panthers five-eighth Merritt scored a try and set up another in a win that keeps the team's hopes of a top four finish in their sights.
Hold the ball, win the game
It was always going to take a while for both clubs to get to grips with some of the worst playing conditions that have befallen a PMP game this year.
Strong gusts made it difficult to land kicks accurately and the wet ground meant handling errors kept on coming.
However, there was one simple key difference - Panthers were more secure with the ball.
Merritt was still happy to move the ball around and said he tends not to adjust his expansive game too much, no matter what the weather throws his way.
"I just tend to play it the same no matter what's in front of me, and sometimes that doesn't always work out," he said.
"I threw my passes a bit shorter and changed my angles a bit and it worked out.
"I thought our second half against Mudgee [last week] was really good and we continued that today in both halves and it was pleasing to see."
It wasn't the result the Saints were chasing on their Old Boys Day.
For St Pat's it leaves them sitting sixth and with their finals spot not yet locked in.
"If we deserve to play finals football we'll be there. If we don't deserve it, we won't be. We need to win games and earn the right to play semi-finals," Pat's coach Chris Osborne said.
"There were gritty efforts from us tonight but we've got to learn to stand up for ourselves as well."
Wind plays a decisive role
With the wind at their backs in the first half Pat's looked the more threatening side.
They enjoyed several attacking sets inside the Panthers 20m and the pressure eventually led to a Ray Towney try down the right wing.
Pat's missed two great chances to score soon afterwards.
The first came when they were put into touch during another dangerous move down the right side and then Aaron Mawhinney couldn't reel in a grubber kick underneath the uprights.
Panthers started to get possession towards the end of the half and turned it into a converted try for Kalen Reweti, giving them a 6-4 lead at the break.
The visitors then put the game away in the second half with three tries scored across a 12-minute window.
Josh Rivett and Merritt scored before the latter produced a run and offload that got Brady Cheshire across the line.
Pat's got a long awaited reply just before the hour mark through Caleb Wardman.
A defining moment came eight minutes out from full-time when Panthers were able to force an error from St Pat's after they'd been forced to defend several sets in a row on their own try line.
