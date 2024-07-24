Dogs on parade: Pet Day brings the Bathurst Winter Festival to a close

PEOPLE love their animals, and they were happy to show them off on the final day of the Bathurst Winter Festival.
As the two-week event drew to a close on July 21, 2024, people were encouraged to come out with their pets for some family-friendly fun.
It was Pet Day, which offered activities that all members of the family could be included in.
The highlight was the pet parade.
Dogs strutted their stuff on the catwalk with their owners by their side, with many of them dressed up for the occasion.
Some wore their favourite winter coats, while others had more elaborate costumes.
There were some famous film and literary characters to be seen, such as the titular Beast from Beauty and the Beast, and Little Red Riding Hood.
Prizes were on offer for the best dressed dog and owner, the most creative winter outfit, and the most well groomed dog.
There was also a People's Choice award for the overall best dressed entrant.
Scroll through the photos above to see some of the faces in the crowd.
