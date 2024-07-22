Deep underwater in an icy dam ... is this one of our region's toughest jobs?

TALK about a tough ask.
A team of divers will have the unenviable job of taking to the icy waters of Oberon Dam for essential maintenance work.
And they'll be down there, in a water temperature of about eight degrees, for weeks.
Thankfully, according to Water NSW, the divers are specialists and do this sort of work regularly.
Water NSW says the divers will replace several valves on the intake tower that control the release of water from the dam as part of the Fish River scheme that supplies Oberon and Lithgow councils.
"The current water temperature is a chilly eight degrees, but these specialist divers wear dry suits and do this kind of work year-round," Water NSW general manager regional operations Sydney, Brian Mayhew, said.
"It's actually safer and more cost-effective to use divers to replace the valves rather than lowering the lake's water level."
A temporary pumping system will first be installed to pump water over the dam wall and into the pipe system, to ensure an essential supply of water to Fish River customers, according to Water NSW.
Water usually flows by gravity alone through the valves into the supply system.
Divers will then start replacing a series of valves along a vertical section of the intake tower.
Each valve weighs about 400kg and is 675mm wide and 1500mm high.
Water NSW says the Oberon Dam valve replacement works will start at the end of July and will take about five weeks to complete, weather permitting.
"The work will help ensure the reliable and efficient operation of the Oberon Dam intake tower and safe water supply to customers in the Fish River region," Mr Mayhew said.
Water NSW says the works will not affect the operation of the dam or access to nearby recreational facilities, though there may be a slight loss in water pressure and water discolouration during this period for some.
Public pedestrian access along the Oberon Dam wall will be closed for the safety of visitors and workers.
"To minimise impacts to the community and customers, this essential maintenance work is completed during winter when demand for water is lower," Mr Mayhew said.
"Water NSW invests in regular maintenance and upkeep to ensure the reliability of our assets into the future and provide the best outcomes for our customers."
