No panic from council as blocks don't sell

The initial Windy 1100 blocks of land in the city's west haven't exactly been flying off the shelf, but Bathurst Regional Council isn't panicking.
In fact, council seems quietly confident the sale of the blocks is just a matter of time, as senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain reports.
In other news, there's been a bit of recent activity at the city's former gasworks (and current industrial eyesore).
We've had some false dawns with this site before, but any step towards a new use has to be a promising step.
And in sport, journalist Alex Grant says Saturday's Panthers-Pat's local derby featured some of the worst playing conditions for a Peter McDonald Premiership game this year.
Bragging rights were on the line - but the players had to contend with a fearsome Bathurst mid-July day to earn them.
A tip of the hat to all those who play a winter code during our famously brutal winter.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
