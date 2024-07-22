Here to help: Bathurst's Tony back in Canada as wildfires rage again

LOCAL SES member Tony Morris has returned to Canada for a second stint in helping the country fight its raging wildfires.
Mr Morris was one of just three SES volunteers from all over Australia sent to Canada during the last wildfire season.
This time he is one of only two NSW SES members deployed to the northern hemisphere to help Canada as part of an international effort.
Mr Morris - from NSW SES Bathurst Unit and the deputy unit commander in the NSW SES Western Zone Capability Unit - will be in British Columbia to provide logistics and finance support to Canadian firefighters.
He and Phillip Sheils from NSW SES Gosford will be part of a 16-strong contingent that includes emergency services personnel from NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service, Forestry NSW and National Parks and Wildlife Service.
"The deployment is a great example of a modern multi-agency, multi-hazard response," Mr Morris said.
"There are a lot of support roles and skills that go into managing a big event like this and I'm excited to assist my emergency service counterparts again.
"It's very fast paced, and you have to think on your feet to get things done efficiently and effectively.
"Having been involved in the effort last year, I can help show newly deployed personnel the ropes and work to get everybody settled in and productive very quickly."
NSW SES acting commissioner Debbie Platz said deployments such as the one to Canada "demonstrate the enthusiasm, diverse proficiencies and versatility of our members in supporting emergency operations".
The deployment is set to last five weeks, according to the SES, and will include sourcing, securing and co-ordinating everything from personnel, and resources on the ground, to accommodation, food and water for frontline personnel.
The NSW SES says the wildfires in Canada have been raging since February and have so far burned more than 1.4 million hectares of land.
The 2023 wildfire season in Canada was the worst on record, with fires scorching more than 18 million hectares.
When Mr Morris returned from his last deployment to Canada, he said the conditions there were as bad as some of the worst bushfires in Australia.
