WATCH: Pat's eventually break down gritty Panthers defence to win 18s derby

ST PAT'S under 18s fullback Tyler Murphy said that his side wanted to use their derby game against the Bathurst Panthers as an opportunity to hit the reset button.
It might not have started out looking like they'd fulfil that mission on Saturday but at the full-time whistle Pat's had turned things around in that favour.
Pat's eventually broke down a determined Panthers defence to come away 24-4 winners.
"We made a plan to use this game as a launch for the rest of the season. It was a chance to restart," Murphy said.
"It's brilliant to win the derby. It's always good to play them and it's always a tough game."
Murphy, who was one of four try scorers for his side, said there was never any panic in the sheds despite being down at the break.
"We were alright. The boys kept a cool head and we went back to the game plan that we wanted from the start," he said.
"The mood was good. The boys were still up. The coach said we needed to get back to our game plan, and we did, and we fought our way back into the game and cut down our little mistakes."
The win not only ensures finals football for the junior Saints but it keeps their hopes of a top four finish alive, in what's becoming a competitive race between several clubs.
Thought they were on the wrong end of the scoreline again it was still a much improved performance from the Panthers after losing the previous derby 50-4.
Panthers came into the match only playing for pride, after a heartbreaking 14-12 loss to Mudgee Dragons a week earlier officially ended their dwindling finals chances.
That pride was certainly on show across the opening 15 minutes, where their defence stood tall to deny St Pat's a try on several occasions.
Those efforts off the ball translated to a try against the run of play to Kallum Simpson, seven minutes before half-time.
The visitors held onto their 4-0 advantage going into the break and an upset was on the cards.
However, when Newman's first try came five minutes into the new half, levelling the scores, it signalled a quick shift in momentum.
Anthony Driver crashed over from close range and on the Saints' next set Murphy found space to score in the left corner.
Newman went in again for his second try inside the last 10 minutes of the game before Regan Stait iced the result with the last try of the game, mirroring what he did in his recent Astley Cup game at the same ground.
The result was a much needed bounce back for St Pat's after they were thumped 30-6 by Lithgow Workies a week earlier.
