Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Watch

WATCH: Pat's eventually break down gritty Panthers defence to win 18s derby

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 22 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ST PAT'S under 18s fullback Tyler Murphy said that his side wanted to use their derby game against the Bathurst Panthers as an opportunity to hit the reset button.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.