Flirt Bathurst moves 'from behind the car park' to prominent position

AFTER twenty years of being tucked away at the rear of Russell Street, Bathurst's Flirt Adult Store will find a new home.
Opening in the back of the RSL car park in 2003, the first store in the franchise was built in Bathurst.
But it came with its fair share of criticism from the community.
Because of this, it was built to be hidden away in a discreet location.
But things have come a long way since then, and instead of hiding out in the car park, Flirt will be moving to a more prominent position.
With 15 locations spanning from Woy Woy to Cessnock, Coffs Harbour, Orange, Dubbo, Sydney, and more, many stores have opened in the main streets of their towns.
And Flirt regional manager Jules Pearce said it was time for Bathurst to take the leap.
"We've been here for 20 years. This was the original Flirt that opened," she said.
"It was 20 years last year, so I think since we've opened and things have become a bit funkier, I think it was just time for a change, and the opportunity came up ... so it's just a bit of a refresh for Bathurst."
The store will be moving just a few doors down.
This time, the entrance will be at the front of Russell Street, into a commercial space that has been vacant for quite some time.
Located along the same stretch as Country Coffee and Bestwick Real Estate, Ms Pearce said she is hoping the new location will help the business to blossom.
"I'm hoping it will make it better, because even people now, after 20 years will ring up and say 'where are you?' and you have to try to say 'in the car park' and for anyone who is out of town, they don't necessarily know about the car park behind the RSL," she said.
"I think a lot of our stores now, that we've opened, it's gone from behind the car park type thing, to now on main streets."
And, despite the location no-longer being hidden away, Ms Pearce said there will still be the option for those people to park in the RSL car park and walk to the shop.
With this, there will still be rear access for those who need it, such as those with disabilities - though it won't be open at all times.
"But people do have that option for more discreet parking if they don't want to park out the front," she said.
Though there isn't a date set in stone for when Flirt will open from its new storefront, when speaking with the Western Advocate on Tuesday, July 16, Ms Pearce said it should be within the next few weeks.
During this time, there will be some sale items up for grabs as the team prepares for what will be "the easiest move they've ever done".
As for the size, aesthetics and contents of the store, Ms Pearce assured that there wouldn't be any drastic changes.
"It will still be pretty much the same because we're pretty uniform across all of our stores," Ms Pearce said.
"It's just a bit of a refresh."
