'People will die': stepping up fight to keep Panorama Clinic in Bathurst

PEOPLE will die before they go to Orange for mental health support.
That is the blunt message to the Health Minister and NSW Health amid the possibility of the Panorama Clinic relocating to Orange while the Bathurst public hospital undergoes a $200 million redevelopment.
So far, the official line has been that no decision has been made about relocation.
Chezzi Denyer brought together key mental health figures for a round table discussion on July 22, 2024 in an effort to understand the gravity of the situation and lobby for the clinic to remain in Bathurst.
Mrs Denyer said there are a lot of people in her life who have utilised the Panorama Clinic, but are reluctant to speak out due to the stigma around mental health issues and treatment.
She has heard their concerns privately and that's why she can say with confidence that moving the clinic to Orange, even on a temporary basis as suggested, would be the wrong decision.
Very few people will be willing or able to travel to Orange for the help they need, she said, and that increases the chances of them hurting themselves.
"I spoke to someone last night who said if the clinic was not here in Bathurst, they would be dead," Mrs Denyer said.
"... They credit the facility for saving their life, and they said that people will die. That is the real outcome here."
She said, on paper from an office in Sydney, it might seem like a suitable solution to relocate the clinic to Orange, but in reality, it would cut people off from treatment.
"That will make it almost impossible for some people to access this temporary clinic, and that's what scares me," she said.
On top of concerns about what mental health care looks like during the hospital redevelopment, Mrs Denyer fears that the clinic won't return to Bathurst at all if it goes to Orange.
And she's not the only one who feels that way, with respected Bathurst general practitioner Dr Ross Wilson expressing similar concerns.
"I have the horrible suspicion that if they move the unit, it won't come back to Bathurst, and that's my dread," he said.
Dr Wilson works closely with a lot of medical professionals in Bathurst, and recognises that relocating to the clinic will create a host of issues.
In addition to people being unable or unwilling to go to Orange, he said there are staff working at the Panorama Clinic currently who don't want to travel to work.
"I think you'll find that most of the staff who currently are in the Panorama Clinic won't relocate to Orange, they'll go off and find some other occupation," Dr Wilson said.
"... That I think is losing a lot of experience, it's losing an enormous amount of expertise because it is a fairly unique unit.
"You've got to realise there's not only the nursing available and the psychologists available, you've also got social workers and various occupational people in there as well who give a comprehensive care."
If staff members don't go to Orange, that would mean less mental health professionals available for those people who do reach out for help.
Mrs Denyer said the purpose of the round table discussion was to talk to people who deal with mental health in the community every day and come up with options to ensure people get appropriate treatment.
She has contacted Health Minister Ryan Park to advocate for the clinic to remain in Bathurst and to ask questions around how people will be supported if the clinic does move.
So far, she has not received a response.
"Hopefully, today we can make enough noise that the powers that be realise that we're not going to go quietly, and people with mental health do have voices speaking up for them in this community," Mrs Denyer said.
The Western Advocate has contacted Mr Park and Mental Health Minister Rose Jackson for comment.
