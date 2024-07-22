Did you hear about the honour for former Bathurst High School student Laurie? | Letter

WHEN the recent King's Birthday Awards were announced, a former Bathurstian, Laurence (Laurie) Upfold, was awarded his OAM.
Laurie was born on February 5, 1934 and lived in lower Brilliant Street, Bathurst.
His family had a laundry factory business on land near the Macquarie River, which was just down from the Bathurst greyhound racing track.
In later years, Bathurst City Council named the street Upfold Street.
Bathurst St Patrick's Boys School in George Street was where Laurie received his first education and he was a champion junior rugby league player, starting in local competitions in the 5 stone 7lbs and then the 6 stone 7lbs teams, which won their local weight competition two years running.
A very good athlete, Laurie scored many tries.
In 1949, Laurie transferred to Bathurst High School, where he started in third year.
At the school's presentation day in 1949, he was awarded The Science Essay Award.
In 1950, Laurie was selected as a prefect of the school.
He gained his Leaving Certificate in 1951.
Laurie was a very prominent member of the Astley Cup teams. From 1949 to 1951, he was a member of the rugby league, tennis and athletics teams.
Laurie celebrated his 90th birthday on February 5, 2024.
He was nominated for his OAM by two fellow audiologists, Alex Boyce, and Laurie's son, Greg Upfold, who followed in his father's footsteps and also is an audiologist.
Laurie was one of Australia's first audiologists and also has a background in psychology.
He was recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the general division (for service to people who are deaf or hard of hearing).
The fellow and life member of Audiology Australia said that he was taken aback by surprise and delighted by the recognition of his 40 years in audiology, including private practice and as a principal audiologist at the National Acoustic Laboratories.
During his distinguished career, Laurie's many great achievements have been greatly recognised by his fellow audiologists.
Congratulations to you, Laurie, on your magnificent career from all your old classmates.
His old classmates Tom Hart, Sydney, and John Lindsell, Bathurst, are still kicking.
Also, congratulations, Laurie, from all your schoolmates from Bathurst High School.
Another distinguished Bathurst High School ex-student, Dr Jill Forrest, who was a brilliant student and was the girls' captain in 1954, previously had the great honour of being awarded the Order of Australia Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours.
As well as being a wonderful medical doctor, Jill was the university carillonist of Sydney and the immediate past president of the Carillon Society of Australia Inc.
Sadly, Dr Jill Mary Susan (Forrest) McKerral AM passed away in December, 2023.
As well as Laurie and Jill, another Bathurst High School student, Robert John North (MBE), who was the boys' vice-captain in 1953, has had a remarkable career in the field of medicine research and he was the head superintendent of the Trudeau Institute in New York State, commencing in 1967, and its director from 1976 to 1995.
Robert has been recognised by the American universities, Germany, Italy, France and has received the prestigious MBE from England.
In 2000, Robert became a member of the Academy of Cancer Immunology in America.
They have certainly made Bathurst and Bathurst High School extremely proud of their wonderful careers.
