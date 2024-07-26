Train, hail, or shine: People choo-choo-choose Bathurst Miniature Railway

IF you looked out your windows, or ventured outside on Sunday, July 21, you might have thought it was all doom and gloom.
But there was one place where everything was booming - the Bathurst Miniature Railway.
The weather certainly didn't stop dozens of people from making their way to take a trip around the tiny train tracks.
There, family and friends travelled down the hills and around the bends on the legendary locomotives, which are located along Durham Street, right next to the tennis courts.
The Miniature Railway has been operating in Bathurst for more than 40 years, and runs on the third Sunday of each month, unless it's too hot, too cold, or too wet.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling faces in line for the railway. Is there anybody that you can recognise?
For those interested in choo, choo, choosing to take a ride on the Miniature Railway, more information that can be found on the railway's Facebook page.
