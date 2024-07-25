Amid a blizzard's helter skelter, it's time to think about shelter | Rural Notebook

LAST week's blizzard days were typical of a Bathurst winter, with well-sheltered paddocks for livestock being of real value.
Some producers boast of lambing percentages that are hard to believe. Some claim 130 per cent in dual purpose Merino flocks.
These figures are pretty hard to attain if lambing flocks are ever caught in open paddocks in blizzard conditions.
In the cattle breeding game, there is no better sight than a first-calving heifer, that has been assisted in the cattle crush at midnight, coming back and licking her newborn calf. All of this in the snow.
WE are only a few weeks away from spring 2024 and health problems may arrive as animals that have been scrambling for a feed suddenly find short green feed growing before their eyes.
We need to make plans for a hay supplement for several weeks and not take our eyes off our livestock until they ease into the rich feed of spring.
There were some special prices for dual purpose Merino lambs at last week's Carcoar sale; $260 for Kerin Poll blood Merino lambs is a great result.
With the current wool market being sluggish in recent times, I think of some of the best dual purpose flocks in our district, such as John and Shevaun Osborne's Coddington Polls, John Bestwick's and Tom Roberts' Bella Lana and Ron and Tony Hall's Charinga at Peelwood.
There are a lot of good dual purpose flocks in our district with good plain bodies.
BATHURST Merino Association will hold its AGM at Paddy's Hotel next Tuesday, July 30 at 7.30pm.
The association has operated for almost 32 years and many of its formation members have moved on.
Some new faces are sought in positions that will be needed to keep the group moving forward.
All positions will be declared vacant.
Some members are meeting earlier for a meal, so please feel welcome to come and join in.
A DRIVE around our district shows us lots of infrastructure improvements, mainly new fencing and gates, steel cattle and sheep yards, loading ramps and new sheds.
The barn-type shed in today's main photo was built by a local labourer and holds two trucks, two tractors and a myriad of hand tools and farm needs.
This type of shed is a great investment for any rural property and gets valuable gear out of the weather.
THE upswing in redmeat markets is a real tonic for producers, with processor cows lifting 70c/kg in a week and the best steers rising 50c/kg at the same time.
In the lamb pens, the best lambs have passed 900c/kg and trade mutton is just above $5/kg.
Of course, these are top shelf animals and values should be discussed with your trusted agent before booking the carrier.
THE slowdown in retail trade is quite obvious and cost-of-living pressures are affecting many families.
On the other hand, we see thousands of travellers banked up at airports as the IT fault changed their plans.
I hope the new parking lines in Bathurst's CBD will have the desired affect as many shoppers seem to dislike the control that they bring.
Shopping facilities at Westpoint and Trinity Heights may be the big winners of these changes.
WEEK three of the new season wool sales was a week of two stories.
With an offering of 27,519 bales, the week opened easier. There was a stronger Australian dollar vs US dollar rate and buyers let the market drift as there was no increase in business or new demand.
China's two biggest processors were very strong, buying nearly 40 per cent of the Merino fleece offering in Sydney.
The second day was a complete reversal of fortunes as all buyers were keen to push the market to get some quantity. Perhaps the impending recess has fired this.
However, sentiment into the recess will be determined by how week four responds.
An early offering of 33,564 bales is expected in all centres.
SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD daughter was on her first date to the movies and Mum told her to be home by 10.30pm.
Dad had a few ales and was sound asleep when woken by Mum.
"It's 10.50 and they're still in the car," she said.
Dad snored until about 11pm, when he was woken again by Mum.
She was worried, but then had a think.
"Oh, I suppose they're not doing anything that we didn't do," she said.
Dad grabbed his slippers.
"I'm going out to hunt the mongrel home," he said.
