All you could ever want or need

Set on the serene landscapes of Georges Plains, 11 kilometres from Bathurst, 'Willow Glen' stands as a beacon of luxury and comfort, offering you the ultimate retreat from city life. Boasting an impressive array of features, this captivating estate is a testament to fine living among nature. With seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and ample space for your vehicles in the three garages, listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said that 'Willow Glen' is where your dreams of a lavish countryside lifestyle come true. "Step inside the main residence and immerse yourself in elegance and functionality.