All you could ever want or need

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 26: 'Willow Glen' 1140 Trunkey Road, Georges Plains:
Set on the serene landscapes of Georges Plains, 11 kilometres from Bathurst, 'Willow Glen' stands as a beacon of luxury and comfort, offering you the ultimate retreat from city life. Boasting an impressive array of features, this captivating estate is a testament to fine living among nature. With seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and ample space for your vehicles in the three garages, listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said that 'Willow Glen' is where your dreams of a lavish countryside lifestyle come true. "Step inside the main residence and immerse yourself in elegance and functionality.
"The open-concept kitchen, meals, and family area create a seamless flow, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying quality time with family," he said. "Your culinary adventures await in the attractive kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and abundant storage space."
There is room for everyone thanks to four generously sized bedrooms, each offering built-in robes for your convenience, while the main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite, providing a sanctuary of relaxation. Modern amenities in the home include ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning and a two-way fireplace to ensure year-round comfort.
Grant said that for extended family or guests, separate accommodation offered comfort and privacy. "There is a neat kitchen, light-filled living and dining areas, and two spacious bedrooms to ensure everyone feels right at home," he said. "With a study or potential extra bedroom, there's flexibility to accommodate your lifestyle needs, and you can also enjoy the convenience of ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and underfloor heating."
Beyond the residences, 'Willow Glen' offers a plethora of amenities designed to enhance your lifestyle. You can host gatherings in the shaded courtyard overlooking the stunning in-ground swimming pool, or tinker away in the triple garage complete with automatic roller doors and a lockable workshop and storage room. With ample parking space and a massive shed with 3-phase power, there's room for all your hobbies and storage needs.
Other property features include three fully-fenced paddocks with laneway system for easy access, two sizable dams, a bore, and large concrete tanks, along with irrigation system and steel cattle yards.
