Bathurst is latest stop on Paschalidis' journey to create a healthier Australia

IT pains Andy Paschalidis to see any story about someone suffering a heart attack while playing community sport.
But year by year he's beginning to see less of them unfold.
There's no doubt that Paschalidis' work with the Heartbeat Of Sport has played a small but important role in that decline.
Paschalidis has been busy promoting the HOS foundation's free checkup services across the nation since 2015, allowing players and spectators at sporting events to receive information about their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels.
The former SBS and 2GB football broadcaster was in Bathurst on Saturday during the Peter McDonald Premiership clash at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex on the latest leg of that journey.
Paschalidis started up Heartbeat Of Football nearly a decade ago when friend and teammate Matt Richardson had a heart attack and died while playing in an over 35s football game.
He's since led efforts to see defibrillators at all sporting fields around the country while growing awareness of healthy living habits.
Seeing Heartbeat Of Sport (part of the HOF foundation) grow and reap results has made the effort all the worthwhile for Paschalidis.
"We're seeing a massive change now. When we launched there were 15 deaths in 18 incidents that I tracked. In recent years there's been a turnaround and, God willing, it continues," he said.
"We've had 27 footballers saved in the last 34 incidents. We lost one on Wednesday, someone I know well, and I was thinking that this year might be the first time that we'd see a 100 per cent success rate. We had defib access in all of those cases."
St Pat's hosted a setup for HOS throughout Saturday's games in Bathurst where anyone could check for early warning signs of heart conditions.
Paschalidis said these tests have provided valuable insights for both the participants and the foundation to see how improvements in healthy living can be made across the nation.
"When we started testing pre-COVID we saw that around one in three people had some sort of problem," he said.
"What's scaring us now, post-COVID, is the average went up to 51 per cent. This year we're expecting to increase our testing numbers and we're going very hard on rural NSW.
"We can see where the hotspots are and sadly the average is up to 61 per cent of Australians. Outside of the metro areas we've done several testing days, in the likes of Leeton, Wagga, Griffith and the Hunter, and in those areas we're seeing averages around 80 per cent, and that's frightening.
"We've had people leave here and have double bypass surgery. We had someone leave with blood pressure 224 over 147, which is crisis point."
Paschalidis will be taking the results of the weekend's testing back to the Victor Chang Foundation to add to their mapping and develop strategies for improvement.
One thing Paschalidis change in the future is the attitude of Australian men towards their health.
"What I love about this is that it creates a dialogue and awareness. We have one stigma, and that's that men don't want to know their numbers," he said.
"They say 'I don't want to know. I know it's bad' but you do want to know. You don't want to be that person who left behind a family because of stubbornness.
"Days like this are great for the community and I love that we're out there doing as many sports as we can."
