Bulldogs' remaining unbeaten team leaving their rivals behind

Bathurst Bulldogs Colts are a force to be reckoned with in 2024.
This was no more evident than in Saturday's resounding 67-0 win over Parkes Boars at University Oval.
The result means the Bulldogs remain on course for a perfect regular season, sitting pretty at the top of the Blowes Cup Colts standings.
With two games left though, all eyes are turning towards semi-finals football in August.
Coach Shane Cantrill says the team has shown continuous improvement throughout the season and hints that there is more to come from his high-flying side.
"They've been improving their skill level so it gives them a much better chance of actually playing a good, quick game that we like to play. That's been a good feature," he said.
"We are not stressing about other teams, we are just focusing on our play. There's a lot of work being enforced on how we are at the moment and how we play teams in different scenarios."
Cantrill emphasised the need for his side to keep their feet on the ground and take each game as it comes heading into finals.
"Mindset and attitude for an 18-19 year old player is tough. It goes in and out weekly and that's probably the hardest part of coaching a team this age," he said.
"Their attitude is quite good and we're obviously not trying to get into any cockyness at this time of the season.
"We know what the other teams have roughly got now having played most of them twice, so it comes back to that attitude and mindset when we come to semi finals footy in a month's time."
No team performing as well as this young Bulldogs side can be ignored for future contention in the club's senior setup.
Fortunately, the players have been afforded regular training with the senior grades to help further develop their game.
"We do a lot of training with our second guys at Bulldogs and that brings us really down to earth," Cantrill said.
"They are a lot more physical than us and make quicker decisions, so we have to react to those decisions when we train against them and that hopefully makes us better players when we play on Saturday."
Several players, such as Tommy Gray, Dylan Thurston and Jackson Cantrill, have all been given opportunities on the first and second grade bench this season, whilst others have made the jump into the third grade.
"The club has been really good and that's the beauty of having some good coaches in the first and second grades. They keep an eye on them and if they get the opportunity they get a game of footy which is good," Cantrill said.
The reworking of Blowes Cup Colts from under 18s to 19s has allowed the Bulldogs to flourish in their return to the competition this season.
There's also been plenty of talent beyond the Bulldogs' squad showcasing what they can do throughout 2024.
The competitive seven-team colts setup has enabled players who represented the Central West at the NSW Country Championships to continue playing in a highly skilled environment.
Coach Cantrill says this is paying dividends for the future generation of rugby talent in the Central West.
"I hope it really develops, it's been great to see it come to fruition this year and Central West Rugby should be credited for making those decisions," he said.
"We had nine players selected for that trial and only two missed out on the final selection. It's a really good indication of where we are at in the Central West competition."
