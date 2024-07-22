For the sake of our city, voters need to get this local government election right | Letter

THE ratepayers of the Bathurst local government region will be asked on September 14 to elect a new council to represent them for a new three-year term.
They will be asked to put their trust in nine people who will put their names forward in the hope that they will be elected to a position on the new council to manage and control, on your behalf, all of the council's business for three years.
It's something I don't believe the outgoing members of the present council were able to achieve.
The election of a new council brings with it an importance upon those people who are voting to ensure that they place the right people on council, people that they feel deserve their vote and are capable of undertaking and making decisions that will not only satisfy themselves but will benefit everybody in our region, be they young or old, voters or non-voters.
In all my 76 years of living in this great city, I cannot remember a time when an incoming council has inherited such a huge number of problems.
Problems covering the finances and development of the city, the internal management of council and council policies that impact upon the community and the lack of communication - all these problems will have to be addressed and managed before this new council can move forward with any confidence.
People voting will need to be selective on the day they go to the election booth.
They should remember that their rates, their water charges, all the general upkeep of all council's assets and property, right down to filling potholes, will fall upon these nine people they have voted for.
There is no doubt that late 2019 COVID impacted around the world and a dark black cloud descended over most of the world's economies, causing chaos to financial transactions.
That was four years ago and it is now time for Bathurst Regional Council to stop blaming COVID for its financial woes and walk away from under the shadow of that dark cloud.
Those businesses that survived the best were the ones that reorganised their internal policies and prepared themselves to meet the new financial challenges that had been forced upon them.
It would appear that Bathurst Regional Council did little other than acknowledge the failure of past councils for doing nothing - something that they are also guilty of: doing nothing.
It would appear that those eligible to vote will have the luxury of a wide list of candidates to choose from. Accepting the woeful financial position of Bathurst Regional Council, the first matter on the agenda must be to address the matter of finance.
I am hoping that a majority of the candidates will be made up of local business men and women, both present and past.
I would also hope that the list of candidates will include people from the rural side of the community who also need a voice on our new council.
Local government needs to return to having independent representation in the decision-making process of council.
The recipe is simple: the more ideas or options on the table, the greater the outcome to the problem.
All these people will bring with them their knowledge and experience in day-to-day problem solving, a necessary part of any administration which will need to be applied early in their management of our city if they are to correct the financial situation of our city.
I would also hope that the second or third thing on their agenda will be to reopen discussions with the developer of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
It is just ludicrous to think that 40,000 people have been deprived, by the current councillors, of having a top medical centre in their city over a few car spaces.
I am not in any way a candidate for council.
I have penned this letter to the editor of this paper in the hope that all those who intend to vote in this council election will vote for the individual who has provided the voter with the confidence that this person is the right person for the job and should be elected as a councillor and a representative who is able to bring Bathurst back as a city where people want to live and work; back to its rightful place in the wider region and not a broken and divided city.
The only purpose of my letter is in my hope that a new forward-looking council will be elected. One with a cross-section of visions and ideas. One that asks questions and not one that just accepts what has been given to them.
