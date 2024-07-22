Stepping up fight to keep Panorama Clinic in Bathurst

Here's a look at what's making news today.
People will die before they go to Orange for mental health support.
That is the blunt message to the Health Minister and NSW Health amid the possibility of the Panorama Clinic relocating to Orange while the Bathurst public hospital undergoes a $200 million redevelopment.
Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain speaks with key figures in mental health about their fears if the clinic relocates to Orange.
In other news, Sam Farraway has slammed calls he needs to step away from his role in state politics to concentrate on his run at a seat in Federal politics, declaring he can handle two jobs at once.
Feeling the heat just two days into his tenure as the new Nationals' candidate for Calare, Mr Farraway is facing calls to resign from the state's Legislative Council on Macquarie Street.
And in sport, they didn't have it all their own way but eventually St Pat's found their way past a determined Bathurst Panthers to win the second Bathurst derby of the Western Under 18s premiership season. You can read about the win here.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
