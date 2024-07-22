Toll helicopter on way to Cowra after reports that man has been run over

THE Toll helicopter is en-route to Cowra after reports a man has been run over.
Details on the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed paramedics are treating the victim following triple-0 calls for assistance.
The spokesperson said the rescue helicopter, with its onboard medical team, has been called to the scene.
The spokesperson said it appears the man, who is in his 20s, was run over at around 3pm, suffering injuries to his legs and abdomen.
The ambulance spokesperson was unable to confirm the exact location of the accident, or details surrounding the incident, including the vehicle involved.
