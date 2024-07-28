'Really hard': Mayor emphasises the difficulty of community group donation decisions

MAYOR Jess Jennings describes it as "the equal hardest job in council".
Selecting the recipients of Bathurst Regional Council's annual community donations is always difficult, according to Cr Jennings, and it hasn't become any easier in the shadow of council's well-documented financial problems.
"At the outset, any group that's managed to get money out of council under these circumstances is doing really, really well," he joked as he spoke at the donations presentation held in the council chambers this week.
"So congratulations on that front alone."
More seriously, according to Cr Jennings, "the Section 356 donations sessions that we have in confidential [council's confidential discussions], to work out who gets what, is up there, for me, as the equal hardest job in council that you have to make".
"There's the big controversial public decisions about a development application or some kind of issue that's to do with real estate and property management and town planning and all the rest.
"But sorting out which community group gets what amount of money is really hard because they are all totally worth it.
"We all know, as councillors, and I certainly know, having been involved in several community groups over the years, just how much effort goes into those community groups; how wonderfully you benefit the community - quite often for hours and hours and hours of work that doesn't necessarily get recognised.
"So it's a real honour, actually, to be able to present you with the funds that have been allocated for this year."
THE recipients this year included the CWA of NSW Central Western group, whose representative at the presentation was Helena Donaldson.
CWA of NSW Central Western group received a $300 donation.
"The money goes towards the expenses for the public speaking competition that we've been running for 35 years," Ms Donaldson said.
"It is centred across all of the Central West - so out as far as Cowra Evening [branch], Canowindra, Eugowra.
"We have 75 schools that participate and they do a school-based competition first, then go to our level, which is like our zone or district, then after that, the winners go to what's called an inter-group, which is out as far as Oxley and Far West - so up to Bourke, out to Forbes and all of those areas in between."
The money goes towards book vouchers, Ms Donaldson said, that are used to encourage reading and literacy through the public speaking competition, whose participants are in year three to year 12.
MEANWHILE, Elizabeth Barrett from the Allegri Singers said the group would put its $1000 donation "towards our end-of-year concert in November".
"We were just so pleasantly surprised to receive the money because putting on musical events now is getting quite expensive, particularly if you have an orchestra," Dr Barrett said.
"You can be up for many, many thousands of dollars for the musical support."
Dr Barrett said it is set to be a busy year for the Allegri Singers.
The singing group collaborated with the Bathurst Uniting Church in March on the 150-year celebration of its historic pipe organ and is holding concerts this weekend.
"We will be singing with the Sydney Men's Choir in October and then we've got our big end-of-year concert in November," Dr Barrett said.
"So, yeah, quite a lot on this year. Lots of rehearsals."
THIS year's full list of donation recipients:
