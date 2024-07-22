Man hit by his own vehicle in Cowra while trying to stop it being stolen

A MAN who was run down by his four-wheel drive in Cowra while trying to stop it being stolen is in a stable condition after being airlifted to hospital on Monday afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene at around 2.40pm on Monday, July 22 following reports a man had been hit by a vehicle.
Police attached to Chifley Police District attended a home on Eulo Street, in Cowra's south, and found a 25-year-old man with significant pelvis and leg injuries.
He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Canberra Hospital via the Toll helicopter in a stable condition.
Officers were told the 25-year-old had attempted to stop an unknown man from trying to steal a Toyota LandCruiser when he was hit by the vehicle.
After hitting the man, the four-wheel drive crashed into a wall, with the unknown man abandoning the vehicle and running onto Chapman Street.
Police established a crime scene and started investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man is urged to contact Chifley Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.