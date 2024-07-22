Western Advocate
Man hit by his own vehicle in Cowra while trying to stop it being stolen

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 23 2024 - 7:19am, first published 7:18am
A MAN who was run down by his four-wheel drive in Cowra while trying to stop it being stolen is in a stable condition after being airlifted to hospital on Monday afternoon.

Jacinta Carroll

