Make a date with one of our magnificent museums (and take a friend along) | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
July 25 2024 - 11:30am
Mayor Jess Jennings with acting manager museums unit Penny Packham and the new museum vouchers.
COUNCIL is giving residents a chance to discover our museums and be an ambassador for visitors with one free museum voucher to be included with the July rate instalment.

