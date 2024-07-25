Make a date with one of our magnificent museums (and take a friend along) | Mayor's say

COUNCIL is giving residents a chance to discover our museums and be an ambassador for visitors with one free museum voucher to be included with the July rate instalment.
Council has introduced a number of public programs in recent years to give the community an opportunity to visit Bathurst's museums, and the museum voucher adds to that program.
The new museum vouchers are the next step in engaging and thanking the Bathurst community for supporting our world class museums.
We hope that by providing a free adult voucher with the rates notice, locals will embrace the opportunity and take visitors, family and friends to discover the stories and objects that are contained within our museums.
We would love our community to become champions of our museums, to be proud of what we have to offer and to not only visit themselves, but encourage family and friends to visit as well.
Included with the rates notice will be a free entry voucher for each council museum: the National Motor Racing Museum, Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum, Chifley Home and Education Centre and Bathurst Rail Museum.
Anyone joining the voucher holder will be entitled to a 10 per cent discount on the entry price.
Council will provide information to real estate agents and other local housing providers to let them know about the new voucher scheme and encourage them to work with landlords to pass the vouchers on to tenants.
The museum voucher project will be trialled for 12 months and uptake assessed.
THE Bathurst Regional Access Committee has re-established with long-time accessibility campaigner Bob Triming elected as chairperson and secretary.
Vanessa Comiskey now holds the position of vice chairperson along with Irene Hancock.
The executive was elected at a meeting of stakeholders last week.
BRAC's mission is to work towards providing equitable access to goods, services and the built environment in a co-operative and constructive manner.
Congratulations to the executive and all those who attended the meetings to ensure BRAC continues to operate in our community.
